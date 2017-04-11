Xbox Spring Sale 2017 Returns With 350-Plus Deals

The Xbox Spring Sale is back, and fans of the Microsoft console can make the most of this one-week affair by grabbing deals on offer starting April 11. A big number of deals await Xbox owners with more than 350 discounts on Xbox accessories, apps, music, movies, shows and games that will be up for grabs until April 17.

The official Xbox news blog has just announced the start of the Xbox Spring Sale for the Xbox 360, Xbox One and PCs with Windows 10. Huge discounts will be offered, with Xbox games getting their prices slashed by up to 67% off, more than two-thirds of the usual price. Even better deals await Xbox Live Gold members, who can get up to 77% off which is more than three-fourths of the regular price tag for some of the most popular games out there right now.

Larry Hryb, better known in the gaming community as "The Xbox Guy," has posted the news on Twitter about the Xbox Spring Sale. In the caption that accompanied the Spring Sale promo video, Hryb confirms that Xbox Live Gold members will get up to 10% more discounts for this coming sale event.

As for the titles, some headliners include "Battlefield 1," "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," "Titanfall 2," "FIFA 17," "Overwatch" and "For Honor," and the list does not stop there. According to the Xbox news blog post, more than 35 titles are coming for sale, and they will be backward compatible.

PC games for Windows 10 will be getting promo discounts too. PC gamers can look forward to "Fallout Shelter," "Forza Horizon 3," "Halo Wars 2" and "Astroneer" among the slew of games that will be getting discounted.

