Xbox Updates: Wireless Adapter and New Wireless Controllers Unveiled

Xbox official website New Xbox Wireless Adapter is 66% smaller.

Considering the popularity and reputation of the Xbox, Microsoft has been working night and day in improving the experience of the users. Last year, the Xbox Wireless Adapter that the tech giant released was too bulky to be fun, comfortable, and accessible. This year, Microsoft seems to have rectified that as it has recently announced and unveiled the highly anticipated accessory for one of the most loved consoles of the world.

According to reports, the new Xbox Wireless Adapter has been made to be 66 percent smaller, which is a huge decrease from the huge and bulky size it was last year. Now, it looks to be no bigger than a regular USB stick. Furthermore, it has retained its capabilities, which means it can still support up to eight Xbox One controllers, as well as four chat headsets or two stereo headsets.

The Xbox Wireless Adapter is compatible with any Windows 10 device. Aside from the adapter, Microsoft has also unveiled new color options for the Xbox Wireless Controllers: green/grey, Patrol Tech Special Edition, and Volcano Shadow Special Edition. The first and third are scheduled to begin shipping on Aug. 3, while the Patrol Tech will begin shipping on Sept. 5. They will cost at $64.99, $69.99, and $69.99, respectively.

The Xbox Wireless Adapter is set to begin shipping on Aug. 8 and will be priced at $24.99. For fans who will pre-order or buy the adapter straight from the Microsoft store, they will receive the added benefit of free shipping as well as hassle-free returns. Hopefully, the tech giant has also done something about the previous issues of the Xbox Wireless Adapter, which were mostly when it comes to connectivity. Otherwise, fans were thrilled to see the slimmer and smaller design as this means that it would not get weird when carrying the device in public.