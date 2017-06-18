'XCOM 2' DLC Release Date: 'War of the Chosen' Is So Huge It Almost Became 'XCOM 3'

The next downloadable content (DLC) coming to the hit science fiction video game "XCOM 2" is shaping up to be the biggest one yet.

(Photo: Firaxis Games)A screenshot from the "XCOM 2" DLC, "War of the Chosen."

Called "War of the Chosen," the DLC was so huge that Firaxis Games considered using it as the foundation of the next installment in the series, "XCOM 3."

In an interview with Polygon, the game's creative director Jake Solomon talked about the scale of the "XCOM 2" DLC and how it almost became something else entirely.

"We definitely talked about that," he said on making the DLC the "XCOM 3" instead. "We have a lot of features that could have been the basis for a sequel, but for us a sequel also requires an entirely new narrative ... We're very systems-oriented and so, for us, this is an opportunity to make a new experience, a new game. But we're not going to totally replace the narrative," he went on to say.

The "XCOM 2" DLC will provide an option for players starting a campaign. It will introduce three new factions to the mix including groups of human resistance fighters that gamers can turn into allies.

"War of the Chosen" will also come with a new level of three Alien commanders referred to as the Chosen, which is where the DLC got its name.

The Chosen champions are known as the duty-oriented Assassin who is and is all about honor, the Hunter, who is known as a joker, and the Warlock known for being religious.

Firaxis also took the opportunity in this DLC to make "XCOM 2" more intimate by adding new voice acting and cinematic scenes.

Solomon explained that players can expect voices commenting on what they are doing in the game. He believes that this "adds a lot of warmth to the game. It feels more alive as you're playing."

Also coming to the "XCOM 2" DLC is a new mechanic called "bonds," wherein new soldiers will have compatibility ratings, which means not everyone will get along. Of course, the greater and stronger the bond, the more powerful skills gamers can unlock.

"War of the Chosen" will also feature radio broadcasts from Advent-controlled regions and free human settlements that are sure to bring more colorful characters into the mix.

The "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen" DLC is coming August 29.