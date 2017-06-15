'XCOM 2: War of the Chosen' Details Revealed

"XCOM 2: War of the Chosen" has just been revealed by Firaxis at the PC Gaming Show on Tuesday, June 13, and this expansion looks to be a huge add-on to "XCOM 2." The new content for the award-winning strategy game is set to be available on Aug. 29.

Facebook/XCOMA promo image of Firaxis' "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen" as the cover photo on the strategy game series' official Facebook page.

Jake Solomon, game designer for the "XCOM" series, unveiled the new expansion at the Los Angeles event which was hosted by Sean "Day [9]" Plott. Solomon revealed the new content in detail, which looks to be bigger than any other "XCOM" expansion ever released, according to the Sun.

"XCOM 2: War of the Chosen" comes out on Aug. 29 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and it will feature new enemies, maps, missions, classes, factions, weapons, and more. As the title hints, Earth's war with the alien invaders will revolve around a new class of enemies: the Chosen.

The Chosen are elite alien soldiers that are unique and distinct from all previous enemies that the XCOM operatives have faced before. They have their own personalities and are given their own speaking lines. Additionally, their skills are focused on countering the elite XCOM agents around the world, as outlined by PC Gamer.

Even as aliens come this time around with their own hero units, the resistance will have their own top class fighters who will meet them on the battlefield. Three resistance factions, each with their unique fighting style and tech, will have to be convinced to work together to fight the alien invasion.

The rewards for bringing these factions into the fold will be huge. The resistance heroes alone will be important assets, as they are "the most powerful soldiers we've ever created," according to Solomon.

The video below show's a few in-game footages and cut scenes featured in the announcement trailer for "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen."