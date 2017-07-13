'XCOM 2: War of the Chosen' News: Expansion to Bring a Little Bit of Everything

XCOM official website "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen" adds 3 alien champions and powerful soldiers

Developed by Firaxis Games, "XCOM 2" has received a new expansion titled "War of the Chosen." The footage that the developers released recently featured what to expect from the biggest expansion for "XCOM 2." Furthermore, the expansion adds a little to everything, which makes it one of the most highly anticipated games in the community.

PC Gamer recently sat down with "XCOM" head Jake Solomon to get a general feel of the gameplay featured in "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen." They broke it down into a few things to expect from the expansion, and if they are anything to go by, it might completely change the way players perceive and experience "XCOM 2."

For one, the Chosen are more powerful. True to form, they evolve after each fight, growing stronger and gaining a more solid foundation of personalities, skills, and weapons. Assassins are now programmed to have the ability of kidnapping soldiers, whereas heroes can be upgraded if players pay the new currency called Ability Points. Furthermore, "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen" will have a new enemy called The Lost, which looks eerily like zombies. They are more complicated as they stand on neutral ground, which can either be a disadvantage or an advantage for players. Lastly, the expansion includes the new Challenge mode.

The full gameplay and walkthrough of "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen" was featured in a video released by Firaxis Games. "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen" continues the story of "XCOM: Enemy Unknown." 20 years down the line, gamers are challenged to attempt to eliminate and terminate the alien occupation, which had been a direct result after humanity lost the war against the invasion. In "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen," gamers are given the character of the Commander, who happens to be the single target of the Chosen.

"XCOM 2: War of the Chosen" will be released on Aug. 31 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.