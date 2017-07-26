'XCOM 2: War of the Chosen' to Feature First Long-Range Enemy

Facebook/FiraxisGames Meet the Hunter in "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen."

Developed by Firaxis Games, "XCOM 2" has garnered positive reviews all over the globe. It is one of the most popular turn-based tactics video games and there is a lot about it that the gaming community can rave about. Firaxis Games takes it to a whole new level with the latest downloadable content (DLC) titled "War of the Chosen." It introduces fans to a new and more terrifying enemy thus far, the Hunter.

According to reports, the closer look that Firaxis Games offers "XCOM 2" fans features a new Chosen who has been tasked to take on the resistance. Clad in clothes like those seen in "Assassin Creed," the Hunter specializes in long-range attacks. The name of the new enemy is quite fitting as the character hides his face under a hood, with his weapon strapped to his back. He is sinister, and if that is anything to go by, it looks like he will be presenting a new challenge to fans of "XCOM 2."

Aside from his aesthetics, the Hunter might be the most terrifying and challenging enemy as he is the first alien unit to be capable of attacking from a distance. Given this alarming fact, it might be harder — even for the veterans of "XCOM 2" — to survive from map to map. Indeed, Firaxis Games has just leveled up the difficulty in "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen."

The Hunter is one of the many enemies that gamers will face in "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen." There is also the fact that the Chosen will keep reviving themselves, and each time they come back, they will be on a different difficulty level, which ultimately makes it harder to go through the campaign. Fortunately, new allies like the Reapers, Skirmishers, and Templars will help alleviate the difficulty offered by enemies like the Warlock, Assassin, and Hunter.

"XCOM 2: War of the Chosen" is set to be released on Aug. 29 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (PS4).