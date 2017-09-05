'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' Might Just Be The Hardcore RPG For The Nintendo Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 official website 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' is expected to be released this winter

Move over "Zelda" and "Skyrim," because "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is the quintessential hardcore role-playing game for the Nintendo Switch. The game is arguably the biggest title to hit the handheld this year and has gotten quite a bit of love at this year's Gamescom.

After showcasing nearly an hour of new footage of the sprawling RPG last month, IGN got hands-on of the game and it is everything fans have hoped for.

The story follows Rex in his search for a world called Elysium. Rex and his companions are known as "drivers," carrying weapons that have manifested into personalities called "blades." In battle, players can switch between blades to utilize different types of elemental damage.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is not for those who are just starting out in the RPG genre. The intricate battle system alone requires hours to master. For hardcore RPG enthusiasts, it doesn't get any better than this.

Each blade's attack is called an "art" and these ranges from attacks, HP potions, or other actions that can be performed in battle. A meter will show whether an attack is ready or is still charging.

Once players use standard arts, a new meter will appear for a more powerful art. As the charge goes up, the attack will be much more powerful. This is where patience comes into play, players could use the attack at level one sacrificing power in favor of volume, or they can wait for it to charge up to unleash a much more powerful attack.

Additionally, another meter will also begin to fill up once players use the same elemental attacks in succession. Once filled, this unlocks a bonus that can have a devastating effect on the enemy.

This is just one aspect of the game that will certainly keep RPG fans hooked. But even if this isn't everyone's cup of coffee, the Switch's selection of RPG titles this year is still as enticing as ever. In addition to "Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim" will also make its way to the handheld later this year making Nintendo's RPG offerings more than adequate indeed.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is set to be released in the final quarter of the year.