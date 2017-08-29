'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' News: Gameplay Video Features Enormous Dungeon-Like Area

The settings featured in the game are located on the backs of massive beings known as Titans

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 official website 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' is expected to be released this winter

Similar to other "Xenoblade" games, "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is going to feature an enormous and highly-detailed world that will be made available for players to explore.

For this particular game, players will actually be exploring different locations that rest on the backs of beings known as Titans.

In some cases, the locations are even found inside of the Titans.

A new gameplay video provided a long look at one of the dungeons set inside of a Titan.

Right away, viewers should be able to notice the size of this dungeon. The dungeon unfolded across different levels, and it was even big enough that it had to be broken up into different sections.

Since it was a dungeon, the place was blanketed in darkness, with only a few slivers of light managing to break through small openings in the covering overhead.

On top of that, the dungeon was also far from being a quiet location. Numerous kinds of monsters were found inside of it and some of them attacked players even when unprovoked.

All that made for quite a challenging trek through the dungeon, but there were things to be gained from doing so.

Dungeons inside "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" look like ideal spots for leveling characters up, so players may even want to stay in these places for a while. There are also certain points players can interact with that yield different items and these may prove to be helpful in the long run.

Apart from the dungeon, the new gameplay video also gave fans an early look at one of the towns. It was a bustling location, one filled with shops and non-player characters who players can talk to.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" looks like it will be able to offer players interesting locations to explore, and they may be able to do so as soon as the game is released for the Nintendo Switch this winter.