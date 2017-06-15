'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' Release Date News: RPG Title to Arrive This Holiday Season

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2," the sequel to Nintendo's hit role-playing game (RPG), will be arriving this holiday season. This was announced during the company's Nintendo Spotlight at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles.

Youtube/Nintendo A screenshot of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" from Nintendo's E3 2017 Spotlight.

Joining the myriad of games for the Nintendo Switch as it enters its first holiday season, the title received plenty of love during the event. However, much like the console's reveal event earlier this year, Nintendo was rather unforthcoming regarding the title's details. Well, at least the release date has been narrowed down to the end of 2017.

The original "Xenoblade Chronicles" was released more than a decade ago for the Nintendo Wii. It was developed by Monolith Soft and as part of the "Xeno" metaseries, which, despite being related, have no narrative connections to each other. The game was both a critical and commercial success despite being exclusive to the Wii, selling over 200,000 copies in the first three years since its release.

It was later followed by "Xenoblade Chronicles X" for the Wii U. The title was ported to the Nintendo 3DS in 2015 as "Xenoblade Chronicles 3D" after the handheld was released in late 2014.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will follow the story of a group of heroes as they set out for the land of Elysium. These new heroes go by the name of Rex and Pyra and were featured heavily in the game's first gameplay footage.

Like its predecessors, the game features fantasy and sci-fi elements in both its aesthetics and narrative. Gameplay revolves around an open world split into zones with numerous side quests and a real-time battle system.

Fans can expect more details about the game to be revealed in the coming weeks with the lead up to the upcoming holiday season. "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is currently available for pre-order for $59.99 at selected retailers.