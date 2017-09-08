'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' Rumors: Dec. 15 Listed as Title's Exact Release Date in Retailer Listing

Devs have thus far only confirmed that the game will be released during this upcoming holiday season

'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' due out this December?

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is aiming to provide Nintendo Switch owners with a massive role-playing game they can sink hours and hours of gameplay into. And recently, something that has surfaced online may be hinting at exactly when players are going to be given that opportunity.

Retailer Media Markt has a listing up for the upcoming game that contains some of the details prospective buyers may want to know about it that are relatively unremarkable. However, it also contains something else that is very interesting, and that is none other than an exact release date.

To be more specific, the retailer listing suggests that the newest "Xenoblade Chronicles" game will hit stores on Dec. 15.

This is notable for a few reasons.

First off, developers have yet to announce any kind of exact release date for the sequel, only confirming that it is expected to be made available during the upcoming holiday season, as indicated in this Nintendo.com listing.

It is worth pointing out that Dec. 15 would fit in quite well inside that holiday 2017 release window.

On top of that, the 2015 game, "Xenoblade Chronicles X," was also released in December. More specifically, "Chronicles X" was released in North America on Dec. 4. It was also released earlier that year in Japan on April 29.

To put it simply, there are reasons to believe that "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" really could be released on Dec. 15. At the very least, it is a date that people eager to get this game will want to keep in mind.

Whenever it is indeed released, this new game will provide players with enormous settings to explore that are resting on the backs of gigantic beings known as Titans.

There will also be numerous characters for players to meet and plenty of skills for them to master as they progress deeper into the game.

More details about "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" and when it will be released should be made available soon.