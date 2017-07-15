'Xenoblade Chronicles X' on the Nintendo Switch Not Ruled Out

Nintendo 'Xenoblade Chronicles X' may get a second home in the future

The Wii U may not boast the most extensive collection of quality titles, but there were some good games released for this Nintendo platform, such as "Xenoblade Chronicles X."

Now, with another game from the series – in the form of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" – set to be released for the Nintendo Switch, there are fans wondering if the Wii U title may get another chance to shine on the newer platform.

Apparently, this was a question on the minds of some people from TIME as well.

Speaking recently to Monolith Soft founder Tetsuya Takahashi, TIME asked if there was a chance that "Xenoblade Chronicles X" could also be released for the Switch eventually.

In response, Takahashi shared that are still plenty of things that need to be finished, including "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

Still, Takahashi did note, "But I would love to think about it, after the development for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is completed."

It is far from a confirmation that "Chronicles X" will end up on the Switch, but notably, it is not an outright dismissal of the idea either.

As TIME indicated, the Switch could end up being very beneficial to the earlier title too, as the increased exposure could allow more gamers to see the merits of this enormous offering.

The improved hardware could end up helping out the game as well, as the planet of Mira may come to life in an even more spectacular manner.

Furthermore, the portable feature of the Switch could enable players to sink even more time into a game that already requires them to do so in order to get the most out of it.

For now, fans of the series will simply have to wait until after "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is released later this year before they can learn more about whether or not "Xenoblade Chronicles X" is coming to the Nintendo Switch too.