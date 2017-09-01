Xeon-W Rumors: iMac Pro 2017 to Pack Upcoming Intel Processors

REUTERS/Choi Dae-woong Intel processors are displayed at a store in Seoul June 21, 2012

After Intel announced at the ongoing IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) event in Berlin, Germany that it is releasing the Xeon-W workstation processors, it is now speculated that the upcoming processors will find their way to the iMac Pro.

According to MacRumors, it is likely for the highly anticipated iMac Pro to pack Intel's Xeon-W processors with 8, 10, and 18 core chips to be available for optional configurations. Allegedly, Apple would use the 8-core 3.7GHz Xeon W–2145, the 10-core 3.3GHz Xeon W–2155, and the 18-core 2.3GHz Xeon W–2195 for the latest version of its desktop.

Intel claims that the Xeon-W chips will deliver a 1.87 times boost in performance compared to a 4-year old workstation that runs on an Intel Xeon E5–1680 v2 Romley processor, such as the 2013 8-core Mac Pro. The technology company also says that the Xeon-W is capable of a performance that is 1.38 times higher as compared to the Xeon E5–1680 v4 chips.

It has been learned that pricing of the upcoming chips starts at $1,113 although Intel has yet to announce the price for the high-end 18-core processors. As Intel plans to release the 18-core chips in the latter part of the year, which coincides with the target release date of the iMac Pro, speculations on the upcoming Apple desktop possibly packing the Xeon-W processors have become even louder.

While it remains unclear if the iMac Pro will, indeed, pack the Xeon-W processors, some can't help but only imagine how they can improve the performance of the Apple desktop, given that 8-core processors are already the best currently offered. Nonetheless, it is believed that an 18-core iMac Pro is just waiting to be unleashed. After all, Apple revealed earlier that its iMac Pro coming later this year will pack an 18-core Xeon processor.

Whether the Xeon processor in reference is the Xeon-W, Apple outsiders can only speculate for now.