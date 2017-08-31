Xiaomi Android One Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals Official Name, Bezel-less Display and More

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee) People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

Xiaomi and Google are working together for an Android One smartphone. The first details about the elusive device have arrived.

The information comes from Weibo, in which the mystery handset was referred to as the Xiaomi Mi A1. The leakster also provided a couple of images for a look at the design.

The Xiaomi-made Android One smartphone has razor-thin bezels that could blow the Samsung Galaxy flagships out of the water. The forehead and chin of the purported Xiaomi Mi A1 looked like slim slivers and the screen bleeds to the sides.

A fingerprint scanner is nowhere in sight, at least in the front panel, which suggests that it could be placed on the back as it is expected to have one.

Unfortunately, no details on the specs and features were provided by the leakster although the Xiaomi Mi A1's makings are said to mirror that of the Xiaomi Redmi 5X as it is believed the upcoming Android One device is a variant with stock Android out of the box.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5X was released early this month. It sports a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor as its power source.

It came with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with 32 GB and 64 GB storage configurations that are expandable with a microSD card.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is expected to inherit the Redmi 5X's dual camera setup, which included two 12 MP shooters (one with f/2.2 aperture and another at f/2.6) complete with dual LED flash, phase detection autofocus and 2x optical zoom. On the front is a 5 MP selfie snapper.

There is no word yet on when the Xiaomi Android One smartphone will be unveiled, but looking at the leak, it seems that much of the work is done. That being said, fans should expect Google and Xiaomi to make the Mi A1 official sooner rather than later.