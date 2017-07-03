Xiaomi Device Codenamed Riva Leaked in Benchmark Listing

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee) People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

Xiaomi appears to be working on a brand-new mobile offering. A smartphone by the tech firm, codenamed Riva, was recently evaluated in a benchmark test by Geekbench.

The specifications and the features on the listing suggest that the Xiaomi Riva will be an entry-level device from the Chinese tech company.

The Xiaomi Riva is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.40 GHz, which, according to Android Soul, could be the Snapdragon 425 or somewhere under that category.

The device also comes with 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and will be shipped with the latest version of the Android operating system, which is the Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

The Xiaomi Riva produced underwhelming scores in the benchmark test, even for an entry-level smartphone. It scored 560 points on the single-core test and 916 points in the multicore test.

This is low compared with the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, another entry-level smartphone from the tech firm that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset. This device scored 670 and 1745 in the single-core and multicore tests, respectively.

Gizmochina notes that the Xiaomi Riva may be a follow-up to the Redmi 4A although it does not seem to be like it, at least based on the scores it pulled on the benchmark test.

If the device is indeed a successor of something, Xiaomi has a lot of work to do to improve its performance unless the company is looking to give users a cheaper smartphone option.

The Xiaomi Riva is not the only mystery phone that popped by a benchmark test. Another unannounced device codenamed Jason passed by GFX Bench. It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and is believed to be unveiled as the Xiaomi Mi 6X.

Apart from these devices, Xiaomi is also expected to release this year the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3 and the Redmi Pro 2.