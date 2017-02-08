Xiaomi Mi 5C, Mi 6 & Redmi Note 4X Updates: CES 2017 Keeps Fans Excited; Images for Redmi Note 4X Revealed

The arena of technology is a tough competition to be in, and at times it proves to be very overwhelming for those who are battling it out. For Chinese electronics company Xiaomi, however, they plan instead to shift the pressure by overwhelming the market with a lot of revelations this year.

REUTERS/JASON LEE A logo of Xiaomi is seen here in a conference in Beijing.

Arguably, smartphone fans are keeping an eye out for Xiaomi's Mi 5C, Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4X — all of which are reported to be revealed soon within the year. Yet prior to that, the company is doing well by keeping the suspense burning with the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 (CES 2017).

The company has allowed participants to marvel at some of its catchy products, with the Mi Mix sporting a white, bezel-less design and an incredibly thin Mi TV 4. Despite not being representations of the abovementioned smartphones, this definitely catches the attention of tech aficionados and one can't help but wonder if the same cutting-edge design will be present in their phones.

That will be definitely something worth seeing, and fans will have to wait and witness for themselves. Gadgets 360 expects that the Mi 5C will be launched within the month, while the Mi 6 would follow in a month or two. As far as speculations go, the Mi 5C might actually be close to what was seen during the CES 2017, as it is rumored to have an almost edge-less screen, a 5.5-inch full-HD display and 2.5D curved glass protection.

As for the Mi 6, it looks like it will be carrying a Snapdragon 835 processor, which was said to balance out how fast it will be and its power efficiency. There are also reports that it could come in two variants, though this has yet to be confirmed.

For the Redmi Note 4X, however, it appears fans won't have to guess any further. GSM Arena has obtained some leaked photos, showing two designs for the model. Further information is expected during its official unveiling on Valentine's Day.