Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Release Date, Specs: Flagship Expected to Arrive Soon

(Photo: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Mi 6.

Xiaomi might be tight-lipped about the existence of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus — the long-rumored larger version of its current smartphone flagship — but it looks like it will be ready for unveiling sooner rather than later.

Well-known industry analyst Pan Jiutang gave a promising answer to curious users when asked on Weibo whether or not the handset will finally see the light of day this July.

He responded with a list of devices from Chinese manufacturers that will not be released this year, which, according to him, are the Oppo Find 9, Vivo XPlay 7, Smartisan T3, Xiaomi Mi Note 3 and Huawei Honor Magic 2.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is notably absent from the list, which gives the impression that it will be released this year. Conversely, it could also mean that it does not exist at all.

However, Jiutang did say in the past that the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus was in the works along with the original, but was delayed because of the short supply of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

This could be the reason the release of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus had to be held off until enough supply of the processors comes in. The tech company opted to come out with the standard version first so as to make it to the release schedule.

What Jiutang's answer did not clear up, however, is whether or not the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will take place as early as next month.

The handset is expected to come with the same set of specs and features as its sibling with the exception of the size of the display. It is also possible it will get a bigger battery.

For the rest, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus should offer 4 GB to 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM), 64 to 128 GB storage, twin 12 MP rear-facing shooters and an 8 MP selfie snapper.