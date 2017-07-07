Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Specs, Release Date: New Leak Hints Device's Existence, Imminent Launch

(Photo: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Mi 6.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus once again finds itself at the center of a brand-new leak involving a supposed case intended for the larger version of the Chinese manufacturer's flagship.

A new leak out of Weibo showcases a purported casing for the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, which suggests that the device exists despite the tech company's silence about the matter.

There is not much to take away from the leak when it comes to the specs and features, except that the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will have the same dual camera setup on the back like the original.

This does not come as a surprise since the device is expected to inherit majority of the specs of the regular model save for the display size and the battery.

Ultimately, this image goes to the top of the pile of "evidence" suggesting the smartphone is in development. The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus was expected to be released along with the standard version of the handset back in April.

However, the shortage of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors allegedly forced Xiaomi to release the regular model to meet their schedule and just wait it out for new supply to come in for the Plus version.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will obviously come with a bigger screen at 5.7 inches. The original touts a 5.15-inch full high-definition (HD) display. It is unclear if the former will boast the same screen resolution or a much superior quad HD panel, which should look better on a larger display.

The device is also reportedly going to pack a massive 4,500 mAh removable battery, which dwarfs the 3,350 mAh battery on the standard Xiaomi Mi 6.

There is no word on the release date of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, but it is believed that it will happen sooner rather than later.