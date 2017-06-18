Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Specs, Release Date: New Leak Teases 5.7-inch Flagship Variant Could Be Coming After All

(Photo: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Mi 6.

Before the Xiaomi Mi 6 was made official, there were reports and leaks pointing to a Plus version. The company is yet to hint at the arrival of the larger variant of the flagship, but it looks like it is still planned for release.

A new image leaked to the web claims to provide the first look at the long-rumored Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, particularly its rear portion.

Next to it is the back piece of the standard-sized flagship, giving fans an idea of the size of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus.

Size will be among the limited tweaks that Xiaomi did for the Plus version. There is no way of knowing the exact display size based on the leaked image, but previous reports claimed the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will come with a 5.7-inch full high-definition (HD) display.

Unsurprisingly, the design suggests that the bigger version of the smartphone will share the same language as its little brother.

The leaked image shows the dual camera setup of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, which shares the same placement as the one on the regular version down to the LED flash.

As far as the specifications and features go, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is expected to have almost the same set as that of its sibling.

This means that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor accompanied by 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB to 128 GB of storage, which should make for a snappy and productive mobile experience.

The dual camera setup is expected to come in the form of two 12 MP snappers while the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will have an 8 MP shooter on the front.

The handset is also said to have the Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, but it will be superimposed by Xiaomi's own MIUI 8.

Users will get to enjoy all that for long hours, with the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus expected to be slotted in with a massive 4,500 mAh battery.

There is no word on the release date yet. The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus has unveiled back in April.