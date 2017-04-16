Xiaomi Mi 6 Unveiling Event Happens Next Week

One of the fastest growing smartphone makers in the world, Xiaomi, is gearing up to release another new product called the Xiaomi Mi 6 to be unveiled next week.

REUTERS/Jason LeePeople stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

The Chinese website My Drivers recently shared that they had talked with Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun through a live video where he reportedly confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be released on Wednesday, April 19. Before Jun's confirmation, many people thought that the device would be released on April 11. It turns out that the company only intended to announce the launch schedule on the said date.

The existence of the Xiaomi Mi 6 has been repeatedly confirmed through previous leaks, and according to unofficial renders and photos of the device, it is expected to sport the company's standard dual-lens rear camera setup. Photo leaks also suggest that the back panel of the upcoming smartphone was designed to have curved edges.

Surprisingly, Tech Droider's sources claim that the Xiaomi Mi 6 was designed without a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, just like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. However, it will come with a USB Type-C port where users can plug in their charging and audio-listening accessories.

The same Tech Droider report claimed that the release of the Xiaomi Mi 6 has actually been delayed because the company opted to wait for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip to be available. The 64-bit processor with eight-core 2.4-gigahertz power will run the Xiaomi Mi 6.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is also expected to come out in three variants with different pairing options of random access memory and internal memory specs.

The basic model will sell for 1,999 yuan ($290) with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage space. The mid-range variant will have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage for 2,299 yuan ($334). The high-end option is packed with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB and costs 2,699 yuan ($392).