Xiaomi Mi 6 vs. iPhone 7 Specs Comparison, Review: Xiaomi's Flagship an Affordable Alternative to Apple's

One of the reasons Xiaomi has become so successful is its commitment to bringing users top-of-the-line mobile experience without having to break the bank. That tradition continues in the Xiaomi Mi 6.

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

The recently unveiled flagship quickly rivals Apple's iPhone 7 Plus for its overall makings, but most importantly the imaging department.

The camera of the iPhone 7 Plus is deemed one of the finest in the pack, if not the best. India Tech Today noted that Xiaomi Mi 6 matches the Cupertino giant's innovation.

The latest Xiaomi flagship boasts a dual rear-camera setup that comes with a 12 MP wide-angle and 12 MP telephoto lenses offering 10x digital zoom, 2x lossless zoom, and optical image stabilization (OIS) technology.

Xiaomi itself markets the Xiaomi Mi 6 as having superior imaging system than the iPhone 7 Plus. The abovementioned publication says that they are not bluffing.

While there is no zoom in the lens of the device, the secondary camera in the back has longer focal length than the primary camera, which gives the zoom effect when users switch between the two.

This is how Apple also achieved the amazing imaging in the iPhone 7 Plus. According to India Tech Today, the focal length of the second camera in the Xiaomi Mi 6 is 52mm while that of Apple's flagship is at 56mm.

Techcrunch notes that with the camera technology that the Xiaomi Mi 6 offers, it basically is an economical version of the iPhone 7 Plus. The former is priced at only $360 while the latter's starting price is at $769.

Like its Apple rival, the Xiaomi Mi 6 also ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack. To listen to music via headphones, users will need to go wireless or use a pair that can connect to the USB Type-C port, which is, by the way, water-resistant.