Xiaomi Mi 6c Release Date, Specs Rumors: Mid-Range Handset's Key Specs Spotted in Benchmark Listing

Almost a month after Xiaomi Mi 6 was launched, its mid-range sibling, the Xiaomi Mi 6c, has recently made its way to a performance testing site.

Official Xiaomi Mi6 websitePhoto of the Xiaomi Mi 6.

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a cheaper version of its flagship handset. Known as the Mi 6c, the entry-level smartphone's key specifications were spotted on the benchmark site GFXBench.

Unlike the Mi 5c, which is powered by the company's own Surge S1 processor, the upcoming smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset with Adreno 512 graphics engine. The device, codenamed Jason, is also reported to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Other than its different chipset, the Mi 6c is said to get a downgraded 4-megapixel front camera compared to its high-end sibling's 8-megapixel snapper. It will feature a 12-megapixel rear camera with 4K video recording support. An HDR mode and face-detection autofocus are expected to be included in the new handset's camera as well.

Connectivity-wise, the Mi 6c will reportedly have basic GPS sensors, alongside NFC, Bluetooth, and Wifi support. Sensors in the said device reportedly include an accelerometer, barometer, compass, gyroscope, light sensor, pedometer, and proximity. Unfortunately, there is still no word on the handset's bettery capacity.

Other than that, the rest of its specs appear to be quite identical to those of the Mi6. The device will supposedly have 64 GB of storage, 6 GB of RAM and a 5.1-inch 1080p touchscreen display.

In terms of price, the Mi 6c is expected to be significantly cheaper than the Mi 6. Since the 64 GB version of the high-end model is priced at $360, PhoneArena notes the company will need a machete to cut production costs as much as they could. This might be a reason why the mid-ranger got its "Friday the 13th"-inspired code name.

Aside from the leaked Xiaomi Mi 6c, the Chinese tech giant is believed to be developing a Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Xiaomi Mi Note 3. Rumors claim that both devices will sport larger displays compared to their predecessors.