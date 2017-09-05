Xiaomi Mi 7 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Will Be First to Use Next-Gen Snapdragon Processor?

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)

The successor of the Xiaomi Mi 6 is already the focus of the Chinese tech firm and it is looking to make some big changes, per a new report.

A leak on Weibo has revealed that the purported Xiaomi Mi 7, as it is being called, will arrive during the first quarter of next year. This means that it will be unveiled much earlier than the Xiaomi Mi 6, which came out April of this year.

While the company is expected to refresh one of its top of the line flagship lines at least yearly, it looks like Xiaomi is keen on bringing its next offering way ahead than expected.

This is because such release timing would allow the Xiaomi Mi 7 to be the first 2018 flagship that will have the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor under its hood.

This chipset will serve as the follow-up to the current Snapdragon 835 processor and is likely to be the next big thing in mobile processing, which means that next year's flagships are expected to be equipped with it.

However, the fact that the Xiaomi Mi 7 is releasing in the first quarter of next year (January being the earliest and March as the latest) makes it a prime candidate to be the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-powered flagship.

The same Weibo leak claims that the upcoming smartphone will come with a six-inch full high-definition (HD) active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display built by Samsung.

This will be an upgrade from the LCD, which is the type of screen that the current Xiaomi Mi offering has. This also means that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will be much larger than its predecessor, whose display was just at 5.15 inches.

There is no word with regard to the design of the Xiaomi Mi 7. By next year, users can expect the bezel-less look to be a bigger trend and it will not be a shock if the company goes this route for its flagship.