Xiaomi Mi A1 Specs, Release Date: Device Leaked on Geekbench, Could Be Powered by Snapdragon 625

The Xiaomi Mi A1, the purported Android One smartphone that Google is working on with the Chinese tech firm, has appeared on Geekbench.

It was revealed in its listing to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. The chipset has the codename MSM8953, which is likely the Snapdragon 635 processor.

The system on chip (SoC) is popular in the midrange mobile scene. The chipset is a real value for money as it offers impressive performance and power efficiency without pushing users to break the bank.

Per Android Headlines, this is the same model number associated with the abovementioned specs, adding that it has the Adreno 506 graphics processing unit (GPU) on board. This will be accompanied by 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) while the Android 7.1.2 Nougat appears to be running the show.

With that setup, the Xiaomi Mi A1 generated 852 points in the single-core test and 3837 in the multi-core test, which, GSM Arena points out, suggests the device is more in line with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in terms of performance.

The Android One smartphone by Xiaomi and Google is expected to be a variant of the newer Xiaomi Mi 5X, but the benchmark results makes it look like it will take after the Note 4.

Despite this, the Xiaomi Mi A1 is expected to adapt much of the specs and features of the Xiaiomi Mi 5X and bundle it all with a sleeker and premium build.

A recent leak out of Weibo claims the Android One handset will join the bezel-less trend with a display bleeding to the sides and top and bottom bezels almost nonexistent. A fingerprint scanner is expected to be placed on the back.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is also expected to come with a dual camera setup like the Xiaomi Mi 5X, which had two 12 MP sensors that boast dual LED flash, phase detection autofocus and 2x optical zoom.