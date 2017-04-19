Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Release Date, Specs: Big Last-Minute Leak Unveils Specs, Design Prior to Launch

The rumor mill sneaked one last leak of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 prior to its expected unveiling today, April 19, in the form of rendered images of the highly anticipated device.

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

New photos out of Weibo reveal a sleek design for the phablet with its classy gold finish and confirm the all-metal chassis that makes for a premium look and a sturdy build. It also appears to be sporting a clear case.

The leaked images also confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is not getting a dual-camera setup, but the primary shooter does have a flash with a fingerprint sensor just below it.

Previous reports suggest that this rear-facing camera will be at 12 MP and will come with a Sony IMX378 sensor. On the front will be a 5 MP selfie snapper.

The new Xiaomi Mi Max is also keeping its 3.5 mm headphone jack with the IR blaster, speaker grilles and USB Type-C port to boot.

According to previous reports and leaks, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will come with a 6.4-inch full high-definition (HD) display and will be powered by different chipsets based on the configuration.

There is a version packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor that comes with 4 GB random-access memory (RAM). In another model, Xiaomi pairs a Snapdragon 660 chipset with 6 GB RAM. Both models will reportedly offer 128 GB storage. Xiaomi is also adding 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) connectivity in there.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 promises long hours of usage courtesy of its massive 5,000 mAh battery, which tops its predecessor's 4,850 mAh battery pack.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was rumored to be released next month, but is now expected to arrive today along with the Chinese tech firm's flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 6.

Fans who want to watch it all happen can do so in this livestream set up by the company itself.