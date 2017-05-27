Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Features News: Device With 6.44-Inch Display, 5,300 mAh Battery Unveiled

The second edition of the Mi Max phablet is finally here. Xiaomi's Mi Max 2 is packed with new features that were revealed at a recent launch event. What's new with the latest Xiaomi device?

Youtube/Mi A promotional image for the new Mi Max 2.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 boasts a whopping 6.44-inch HD display and a battery capacity of 5,300 mAh. The device is also equipped with a new stereo speaker and a 12-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX378 sensor.

The smartphone has an all-metal body with round edges, very much like other competitor units. It will also have a 3.5 mm jack so people who are worried about enjoying their music won't have many problems. Aside from this, the device also boasts a fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster that Xiaomi said has the ability to act as universal remote for air conditioning and televisions.

Mi Max 2 will be using an octa-core Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip (SoC) set at 2 GHz with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM). The device will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The successor to the Mi Max will come in two models. The first model with a memory capacity of 64 GB is priced at CNY 1,699 or approximately $247.63. The second model features a memory capacity of 128 GB and will retail for CNY 1,999 or about $291.36. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected to go on sale in June.

At the Mi Max 2 launch, Xiaomi declared that their new product has a much better one-hand use. The successor to the Mi Max will definitely be a great addition to the competitive smartphone market. Especially now that many companies are competing to have gadgets with lower price tags but with great features.

Xiaomi Inc. is based in Beijing, China. The Chinese company is considered to be one of the largest smartphone makers in the world. Besides phones, Xiaomi also manufactures other electronics like laptops and even mobile apps.