Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Release Date: 32 GB Version Leaked

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was introduced to the midranger mobile scene in May with a couple of storage configurations — 64 GB and 128 GB — but Xiaomi appears to have a third variant in the works.

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

The Chinese company is looking to offer a variant with 32 GB native storage, at least this is what was suggested in a new GFX Bench benchmark listing.

It looks like the storage is the only aspect of the newly released midrange device that was modified in this version of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2. Everything else in the specs sheet remains untouched.

Just like its siblings, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 32 GB of storage will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and will be sporting a massive 6.44-inch full high-definition (HD) display.

The device will come with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) to prop up the abovementioned chipset and the Adreno 506 for its graphics processing needs.

On the imaging department, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has a 12 MP rear-facing camera and a 5 MP shooter for the user's selfie fix. The real star of the show is the monstrous 5,300 mAh nonremovable battery that should keep the lights on for long hours.

The phablet has the Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, but Xiaomi added their unique little touch by superimposing its own MIUI 8. As far as design goes, it is metal and only comes with a gold color variant.

There is no word yet on when the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 32 GB of storage will see the light of day and what the price tag will be. Of course, it will be less than the 64 GB version, which is at 1,699 Yuan ($247) and more so the 128 GB mode, which is the priciest with a 1,999 Yuan ($291) price tag.