Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Release Date: Phablet Coming to India This Month

A couple of months after its initial release in China, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is finally coming to India.

According to a report by Market Tech Blog, the device will be released in the country by the end of this month with a price of INR 15,999, which is around $219.

Malaysia was the first market the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was released in after its initial launch in the company's home country, China.

With India being one of Xiaomi's biggest and primary markets, it does not come as a shock that the device will be brought in the region. If the report is anything to go by, users in the country should not wait that long before they get their hands on the Xiaomi phablet.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with a 6.44-inch full high-definition (HD) curved glass display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor and the Adreno 506 as its graphics processing unit (GPU).

This hardware will be paired with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) under the hood along with 64 GB and 128 GB storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The device will have Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

On the imaging department, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will come with a 12 MP rear-facing camera with a Sony IMX386 sensor complete with dual-tone LED flash and phase detection autofocus. On the front is a 5 MP selfie snapper.

Users can enjoy these features for long hours, thanks to the device's massive nonremovable 5,300 mAh battery, which in itself should last a while.

It can be fully charged within an hour, thanks to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2's Quick Charge 3.0 support. This means that if the battery life gets drained, it will not take long for users to juice it up and use it again.