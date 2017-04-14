Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs Rumors: Hardware Downgrade?

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 might not be as powerful as previous leaks made it out to be, if the latest reports about its hardware department are anything to go by.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)Attendants are silhouetted in front of Xiaomi's logo at a venue for the launch ceremony of Xiaomi's new smart phone Mi Max in Beijing, May 10, 2016.

According to My Drivers, the next-generation phablet by the Chinese tech firm will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor.

This is contrary to prior reports in which it was suggested that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, which made sense since its predecessor had the last-gen 650 processor.

While this inevitably reduces its power and performance, GSM Arena notes that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor will still do a good job in keeping the lights on the Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

The site says that the chipset will still have its advantages, including an excellent battery life efficiency that will be further underscored with the device's purported 5,000 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will also come with an Adreno 506 graphics processing unit (GPU), a bit of a downgrade from last year's Adreno 510 graphics card.

Other purported features of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 revealed by the source include a 12 MP Sony IMX378 sensor, which is the one used on the Xiaomi Mi 5s. On the front is a 5 MP snapper.

The new Xiaomi Mi Max will not get an upgrade in the display department as it will reportedly keep the 6.4-inch screen of its predecessor with the full high-definition (HD) resolution intact. Android 7.1.1 also appears to be preinstalled.

Other specs revealed in previous leaks include 4 GB and 6 GB random-access memory (RAM) configurations with 64 GB and 128 GB storage, respectively. It is also expected to come with a fingerprint sensor and fast battery charging.

Design-wise, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected to boast a 93 percent screen to body ratio, which means that there will virtually be no bezels, only at the top portion for the selfie snapper.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected to arrive this month with the Xiaomi Mi 6. The price is expected to be between $215 and $245.