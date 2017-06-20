Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Release Date, Specs: CEO Confirms Sequel's Arrival Later This Year

One of the devices to expect from Xiaomi this year is none other than the Mi Mix 2, the successor to the original phablet released last November.

(Photo: Xiaomi)A promotional image for the Xiaomi Mi Mix.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed the arrival of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 later this year in a post on Weibo. The company is once again working with designer Philippe Starck, who designed the original.

Not much is known about the next-generation Xiaomi Mi Mix although it is expected it will boast a bezel-less display with higher screen-to-body ratio of 93 percent.

The first-gen version actually boasted 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and Xiaomi going higher could only mean a much sleeker, more seamless appearance for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

The Chinese tech firm has also tapped AAC Technologies to provide a better earpiece for the device to ensure superior sound quality.

Xiaomi will also make use of the Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) patent bouquet by Via Licensing for enhanced audio experience in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

Details about the rest of the specifications and features are filled in by rumor mills with the device rumored to come with a 6.4-inch quad high-definition (HD) active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display.

Its source of power will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. There will reportedly be three configurations for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

The entry-level model will offer 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with 128 GB storage. The second one will have 6 GB of RAM with that same amount of storage.

The top-of-the-line Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will reportedly come with a whopping 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB native storage. All three will come preinstalled with the Android 7.0 Nougat.

The device will also reportedly come with a dual-camera setup on the back, one of which being a 19 MP sensor. On the front is a 16 MP selfie snapper.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will allegedly come with a massive 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough to juice up the hulking phablet while still giving users long hours of usage.