Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Release Date, Specs News: Bezel-less Smartphone to Launch Before Apple iPhone 8

The official release date for the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be this September, a day before Apple introduces the new iPhone 8.

Facebook/xiaomiglobal A promotional image for the Xiaomi Mi MIX. Its successor is scheduled to arrive in September.

Xiaomi released a teaser announcing that their new Mi Mix 2 will be in stores on Sept. 11. The promo photo was captioned, "Full Screen 2.0. Evolution, a perfect evolution."

According to WCCFTech, the caption is pointing out that Xiaomi — one of the first companies to feature bezel-less smartphones — could have a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio for the Mi Mix 2, versus the 91.3 percent ratio of its predecessor.

If that is true, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be one of the most advanced smartphones in the market. However, many are questioning how they were able to pull off the 93 percent screen-to-body ratio without jeopardizing the speaker grill.

It was previously reported that Xiaomi Mi Mix utilized a piezoelectric speaker to adjust to the bezel-less model. The downside to that was that it was slightly inferior to the speakers commonly used by smart devices.

But for Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, it is anticipated that the company already developed the right technology to cater to the specific needs of the smartphone's speakers. Aside from that, the Mi Mix 2 will have a fingerprint reader at the rear of the device. Xiaomi is still working on incorporating a 3D facial recognition support for their smartphones.

The new Mi Mix 2 is expected to carry a Snapdragon 836 processor partnered with 6 GB or 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM), according to reports. It is also speculated to have the Android 7.1.1. Nougat with a display resolution of 2540 x 1440 pixels.

There are rumors that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be available in 128 GB and 256 GB internal memory options with a 4,500 mAh battery. However, these features have yet to be confirmed.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be launched on Monday, Sept. 11.