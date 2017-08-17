Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Two Models Rumored to Launch on Sep. 12

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 could come in two variants in less than a month, as a new rumor surfaced that the models could be released as early as Sep. 12.

Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon Attendants are silhouetted in front of Xiaomi's logo at a venue for the launch ceremony of Xiaomi's new smart phone Mi Max in Beijing, May 10, 2016.

China-based gadget news site Mydrivers.com hinted that Xiaomi could be revealing the Mi Mix 2 on Sep. 12, following a much faster release schedule compared to the first Mi Mix, as noted by Gizbot. This timeline seems to be supported by a recent price cut for the original Mi Mix, suggesting that an upgrade could be coming in the near future.

Two variants of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 are coming up for launch, the unconfirmed report added via Android Headlines. One variant will sport a huge 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage, more than most flagship units launching this year. This model is rumored to cost 3,999 Yuan, or about $599.

The other model even sports a bigger 8 GB of memory, with a huge 256 GB of storage. This one is said to be priced at 4,999 Yuan or about $749.

With these huge memory and storage specs, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has the processing hardware to match. Codenamed "Chiron," the flagship handset is expected to have a Snapdragon 835 64-bit processor with eight cores, a big leap from last year's offer with its Snapdragon 821.

It will have Sony optics built into the device, with at least one 12-megapixel sensor for the rear, which is rumored to be the Sony IMX386. The front-facing camera will be a 5-megapixel sensor. There's no word on a possible dual camera setup for the Mi Mix 2 as of this time.

The build of the phone is rumored to be a combined metal and ceramic body designed to have as much as 93 percent of the front surface dominated by the screen. The phone is rumored to run Xiaomi's newest MIUI 9 OS theme based on Android Nougat.