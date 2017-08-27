Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Specs, Release Date: Bezel-less Device Coming the Same Day as iPhone 8? Impressive Features Teased

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee) People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 might go toe to toe with the Apple iPhone 8 next month — sort of.

A new report claims that the bezel-less offering from the Chinese manufacturer will be unveiled Sept. 12, the same day the Apple flagship is expected to be released.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is only expected to be launched in China only, at least on that day. Either way, it still gets to enjoy the chance to steal the thunder from the new iPhone should the company play its cards right.

Based on leaks and reports, the next-generation Xiaomi Mi Mix will have the makings of a head-turning flagship. Its star attraction is its bezel-less display.

In a concept video by well-known designer Philippe Starck, who designed the original and is coming back for the second-gen iteration, the bezels are razor-thin and it looks like the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 could actually sport the highest body-to-screen ratio in a flagship for this year.

Xiaomi was already shredding bezels before Samsung did it in the Samsung Galaxy S8. The first Mi Mix offering had thin bezels and it looks like its successor is taking things to the next level.

Another look at the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was provided by a leakster from Weibo, who shared an image showing what appears to be a glass ceramic back.

There were also two cut-outs, which suggest a dual camera setup. However, the second hole could be intended for the fingerprint scanner. Interestingly, there are rumors of a 3D facial recognition feature on the device.

The 3.5-mm headphone jack is not going anywhere, at least based on the leaked image of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. There also seems to be a USB Type-C port in there.

Whatever the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will have to offer, users might finally learn on Sept. 12.