Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Specs, Release Date: Designer Teases Razor-Thin Bezels, Highest Screen-to-Body Ratio in a Smartphone?

(Photo: Xiaomi) The current Xiaomi Mi Mix.

With bezel-less display a bigger trend than ever in the mobile space, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, whose predecessor was the first to shed its sides, forehead and chin, will not miss out.

Well-known designer Philippe Starck, who was tapped to design the next-generation Xiaomi Mi Mix and was the one behind the original, shared a first look at the device.

He shared a clip on his Facebook (see below) showing a "Conceptual Product Design WIP [work in progress]" for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which has much thinner bezels than the one before it.

The corners are rounded, making for a much sleeker and modern look. The side bezels are practically nonexistent while the top and bottom bezels look like slivers, with the latter slightly thicker than the former.

With this, GSM Arena believes that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will blow other flagships out of the water with the highest screen-to-body ratio yet.

Of course, with the design still a "work in progress," it might not look like the final product, but the direction that Starck is going suggests that he is looking to make one gorgeous smartphone.

Past rumors suggested that the screen will be active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED), which should feature deeper blacks and will ultimately add to its elegant design.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is expected to match its good look with impressive set of specs and features. It will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) to boot.

On the imaging side, users can get a 19 MP rear-facing camera. A massive 4,500 mAh battery will reportedly keep the lights on this year's Xiaomi Mi Mix offering.

With regard to the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will reportedly be priced at CNY 4,999, which is around $748. There is no word on the release date yet.