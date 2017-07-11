Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Specs, Release Date: Device Boasts Snapdragon 835, 6 GB of RAM and More in New Leak

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee) People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

The long-rumored Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 shows off some of its key specifications and features in a benchmark listing by GFX Bench.

The device will be quite the powerhouse with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood and with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) bolstering the performance.

The final information revealed on the listing confirms that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will have the Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Past leaks and reports have suggested that the next-generation Xiaomi Mi Mix will come with a 6.4-inch active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display with a 2,540 x 1,440 pixel resolution.

The device will also reportedly come with 128 GB and 256 GB storage configurations like its predecessor. The original Xiaomi Mi Mix paired the former with 4 GB of RAM while the latter was accompanied with 6 GB of RAM.

The big upgrade on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be made on the imaging department with the smartphone expected to don a 19 MP rear-facing camera and a 13 MP selfie snapper on the front.

Users can enjoy this excellent set of features with the device's purported 4,500 mAh battery, which should provide long hours of usage.

While it is not much of an upgrade compared with the original's 4,400 mAh battery, the Snapdragon 835 chipset should help with the battery management on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

With regard to the design, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is expected to take bezel-less to the next level. The original barely had bezels around its display.

With an all-display front panel all the rage in the mobile scene, thanks to the release of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6, Xiaomi is expected to go all out this time.

As for the release date, the original was announced in October and was launched in November last year. The same schedule is expected for the release of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.