Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Specs, Release Date: New Leaks Reveal Ultra-Thin Bezels, Selfie Camera on the Bottom?

(Photo: Reuters/Edgardo Garrido) Xiaomi will launch their new Mi Mix 2 this September 11.

Just days after renders of it emerged, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 once again shows off its bezel-less front panel in a brand-new live image.

The new leaked photo spotted by Playful Droid shows the handset with almost nonexistent bezels on the sides and the forehead. The chin of the smartphone has a thicker bezel compared with the rest, but still very thin.

The design of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is shaping up to blow the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and the Essential Phone out of the water.

While it is only this year that bezel-less design is becoming a trend, it was actually the Xiaomi Mi Mix series that first came out with such a setup.

More on the design, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is rumored to come with a smaller form factor, which is good news as many deem the original as a bit too cumbersome.

With regard to the specifications, the next-generation Xiaomi Mi Mix is said to come with a 6.2-inches quad high-definition (HD) display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor powering it up. The hardware is made more formidable with 6 GB and 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will reportedly come with a 3D facial recognition technology as well as a fingerprint sensor. It is unclear how they will be incorporated since the ultra-thin bezels look like they do not have enough space even for the selfie snapper.

Interestingly, a leak out of Weibo shows that the handset will have the front-facing camera placed on the bottom bezel since it is the thickest one in the device. Finally, a massive 4,500mAh battery will keep the lights on the handset for long hours.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is expected to be unveiled on Sept. 11.