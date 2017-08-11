Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Specs Rumors: Bigger, Bezel-less Screen Coming Out for Next-Gen Mi Mix Smartphone?

Facebook/xiaomiglobal The current line of Xiaomi Mi Mix

Xiaomi is expected to release the next-generation Mi Mix 2 smartphone line before the end of 2017, but details about the new device are still being talked about online.

According to new reports, the upcoming products from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will follow the current "bezel-less" trend to make its screen appear bigger just like its predecessor.

The reports reveal that since the Xiaomi Mi Mix came out in November 2016 with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.3 percent, the next-generation device is also expected to feature a big screen.

Speculations claim that Xiaomi is planning to come up with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio with the release of the upcoming Mi Mix 2. This could mean that it will have a bigger screen compared to leading smartphone brands like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6, which only have at least 80 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The screen is also expected to feature the AMOLED technology, but other reports claim that it will also have a curved screen just like Samsung's current flagship smartphone.

Other rumors say that Xiaomi collaborated once again with renowned French interior, product, and architectural designer Philippe Starck. He can be credited for the design of the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix, and he will still provide the design for its successor.

Other leaked reports also suggest that the soon-to-be released Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, as well as a 19-megapixel primary camera. The device is also expected to be powered by a massive 4,500 mAh battery. However, other reports claim that the upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi might also come with a bigger 4,999 mAh battery upon release.

Xiaomi has yet to confirm the speculated features of the Mi Mix 2, but the device is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming 2017 IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin, Germany in early September.