Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Mi MIX 2 Release Date, Specs News: Devices to Launch on Sept. 11 Event in Beijing

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi MIX 2 at the 2017 Mi Product Launch on Monday, Sept. 11. The tech giant will even launch the Mi Note 3 alongside it at the event in Beijing.

Facebook/Xiaomiglobal Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Mi Note 3 to launch on Monday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. CST

The company confirmed last week via Weibo that the bezel-less Mi MIX 2 will be unveiled at the Xiaomi event in China. More recently, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun teased that tech enthusiasts will see another device at next week's event.

The exec shared a promotional image of the Mi Note 3, which also lists Monday's event as its launch date.

Based on the teaser, the Mi Note 3 will be a thin device with a dual-camera setup. Unlike its predecessor, it will sport a single rear camera sensor.

As for the promo image of the Mi MIX 2, it only teases the device's silhouette. The poster does not give away any additional information on the phablet.

The next installment in the phablet series appears to be similar to last year's unit. The upcoming model, however, will have a bezel-less design, and an even larger screen-to-body ratio. From 91.3 percent, the Mi MIX 2 now sports a screen-to-body ratio of 93 percent.

To note, the tech giant has kept mum about the specs of the Mi MIX 2, but rumors about the phablet having a 6.4-inch display are rife. The device is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset which should have six or eight gigabytes of RAM.

Apart from its trendy design, tech enthusiasts expect to see the Mi MIX 2 to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dual-camera setup for its primary snapper.

The Mi MIX 2 and the Mi Note 3 will launch at Xiaomi's annual product launch on Monday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. CST.