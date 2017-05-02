Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Flagship to Replace Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus? Set for Q3 Unveiling

Xiaomi was expected to release a Plus version of its recently unveiled flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 6. However, the plan has reportedly been scrapped in favor of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3.

According to My Drivers, the device will be the next high-end offering from the Chinese tech firm, with the unveiling set for the third quarter (Q3) of this year.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will be nothing short of spectacular compared with how the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus was imagined to be. The phablet, like the flagship, is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

The device is taking the hardware game to the next level by increasing the 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM), which serves as one of the main upgrades the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 should be getting.

The generous memory will of course be accompanied by massive storage as well. The next-generation Xiaomi Mi Note said to come in 128 GB and 256 GB storage configurations.

The Xiaomi Note 3 is also expected to come with a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, which is the same size as the last-generation Mi Plus versions and is the size the screens of Note devices always went with. More on the design, the device will allegedly ditch the 3.5 mm audio headphone jack as well.

Another big upgrade lined up for the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is intended for the battery department, which will reportedly be 4,070 mAh. This should promise longer hours of usage than the Xiaomi Mi 6's 3,350 mAh battery.

As for the imaging department, rumor has it that the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will also sport a dual camera setup although there are no details beyond that.

However, if the Xiaomi Mi 6's acclaimed set of sensors are anything to go by, users can expect the same set of amazing cameras on the Xiaomi Mi Note 3.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is expected to see the light of day in the next few months. It will reportedly be priced at $750.