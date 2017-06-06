Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Leaked Render Hints at Curved Display, Dual-Camera Setup

Though the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 is less than a year old, a lot of people are already anticipating the Chinese electronics company's next-generation phablet. The Mi Note 3 has been the subject of leaks recently and if proven to be true, consumers could be looking at a flagship device that's worthy of everybody's attention.

Facebook/xiaomiglobalA promotional image for Xiaomi Mi Note 2. Will its successor launch with a curved display and dual-camera setup?

According to MobileXpose, a leaked render of the Mi Note 3 revealed a dual-curved display with a fingerprint sensor embedded on the front panel. The phablet is also said to sport a dual-camera setup that is similar to the Xiaomi Mi 6. The latter device comes with dual 12-megapixel rear cameras as well as an 8-megapixel shooter on the front.

In terms of other technical specifications, the Xiaomi Note 3 is rumored to come with a 5.7-inch active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6 GB of random access memory (RAM) and either 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in storage. When it comes to the operating system, reports have said the upcoming Android-based phablet might run MIUI 9. The device is also rumored to come with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Just like the Xiaomi Mi 6, the Mi Note 3 could come without the traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack. Instead, future users will have to depend on the device's USB Type-C port for their audio needs. This isn't seen as a negative thing, though, as many smartphone manufacturers are following this trend.

Overall, the design features and specs for the Mi Note 3 sound very promising. According to reports, the next-generation phablet could be launched later this year, possibly during the fourth quarter. However, Xiaomi has not released official details so information about the design, features and specs of the device should be taken with a grain of salt.