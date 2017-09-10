Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Specs, Release Date: Co-Founder Shares Teaser Image, Device Coming Tomorrow?

In preparation for the imminent release of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3, company co-founder Lin Bin took to social media to tease its arrival.

He shared a teaser image on Weibo, suggesting that the next-generation Xiaomi Mi Note will be a hybrid of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and the long-awaited but yet to be confirmed Mi 6 Plus.

This has media outlets believing that the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will be unveiled alongside the bezel-less masterpiece that is the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which is set for unveiling tomorrow, Sept. 11.

This means that the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will be released much earlier than its predecessor, which saw the light of day in November last year.

Naturally, the expectation is that the follow-up will arrive exactly a year later, but it looks like the tech company is looking to come out with a new Note as soon as possible.

This means that they will have another device they can count on apart from the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to steal the thunder of the Apple iPhone 8, which is also expected to come out soon, and the recently released Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The purported release timing of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 also suggests that a Plus version of the Xiaomi Mi 6 may not materialize, per GSM Arena. There have been reports about this iteration since the standard version was released, but it looks like this may not come to pass.

With regard to the specs, the phablet is expected to come with a dual camera setup as shown in the teaser image shared by Bin. It is rumored the sensors will both have 12 MP while an 8 MP selfie snapper on the front is also planned.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and will offer up 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 to 128 GB of storage.