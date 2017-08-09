Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Specs, Release Date: Device Coming Sooner Than Expected Boasting a Samsung-Made Feature and More

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee) People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

It looks like the wait for the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will not go on for much longer as the device is apparently arriving much earlier than anticipated.

According to a report by Chinese tech portal My Drivers, the next-generation Xiaomi Mi Note will be announced by the end of this month, at the earliest.

This is a couple of months earlier than the launch of its predecessor, which was unveiled October last year and was made available for purchase by November.

The publication adds that if August will not be the big month, then September is a safe bet, which suggests that the Chinese tech firm is adamant in lifting the covers off the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 way ahead in schedule compared to last year.

The same source also claims that the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will come with a super active-matrix organic light-emtting diode (AMOLED) quad high-definition (HD) OLED display made by Samsung. Past reports indicated that it will be 5.7 inches in size.

The device will also apparently pair this high quality front panel with a premium set of hardware — a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

Previous reports fill in the blanks left on the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 specs sheet provided by the source including the purported 128 GB of storage and a hulking 4,000 mAh battery tasked to keep the lights on.

On the imaging side of things, users are looking at a pair of 12 MP rear-facing cameras — deemed to be the main attraction in the device — and an 8 MP snapper on the front for selfie needs.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will strip much of its bezels off for a sleeker look, but will still leave a big enough portion to accommodate the home button on which the fingerprint sensor is expected to be embedded.