Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Specs, Release Date: Device Shows Off Dual Camera Setup, Curved Glass in New Leak

A new render for the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 has found its way online, revealing a bit about the phablet's design as well as its features.

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

The image provided by MobileXpose shows off a sleek new look for the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 that will remind users of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6, two new flagships that boast high screen-to-body ratio, which results in a sleek front panel design.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 as seen in the render features curved edge glass and a larger screen. Below the display is a fingerprint scanner embedded on the oval home button.

On the back, the phablet appears to be using the same dual camera setup used on the Xiaomi Mi 6. It is unclear if they will be the same pair of 12 MP sensors.

If the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will share the same imaging components with its sibling, the highly anticipated phablet is likely going to get an 8 MP selfie snapper too.

Other reported specifications of the next-generation Xiaomi Mi Note include a 5.7-inch active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is also expected to come with a massive 4,000-mAh battery, which should provide users long hours of usage to enjoy all the device's amazing features.

Wccftech notes that if the device will share more similarity with the Xiaomi Mi 6, it is likely that there will be no headphone jack on the phablet either with the USB-C port as the way to go for charging and listening to music with wired headphones.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is expected to be unveiled around fall, possibly October, the same month that its predecessor, the Mi Note 2 was launched last year.