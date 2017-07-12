Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals Bezel-Less Display and More Exciting Features

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee) People stand near a logo of Xiaomi ahead of the launching ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014.

A brand-new leak has provided details on the key specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3, one of the several smartphones that the Chinese company is set to release this year.

The leak, which comes out of the Chinese social media platform Weibo, revealed that the next-generation Mi Note device is being internally referred to as Chiron.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 apparently has a 6-inch display with a 2,160 × 1,080 pixel resolution. The front panel will be virtually all-screen with no bezels on either size and only a sliver on the top and bottom portions. The Android Soul notes it will look a lot like the one on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which is praised by users and critics alike primarily for its premium and modern look.

Apart from a contemporary design, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will also be a performance heavyweight while maintaining its good looks, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood. Past leaks, however, claimed it will come with the next-gen version, the Snapdragon 836.

There will be 6 to 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) working with the chipset in any case so it will still churn quite an insane amount of power, ensuring a snappy performance at any rate. The storage configurations will reportedly be at 128 GB and 256 GB.

On the imaging side of things, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will boast a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a pair of 12 MP cameras. This is the same arrangement found on the Xiaomi Mi 6. On the front is an 8 MP selfie snapper, which will be placed on the ultra-thin forehead of the device.

The same leak claims that the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will be made official on July 25.