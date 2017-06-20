Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3 News: Xiaomi Upgrades Device with a Fingerprint Sensor and More

Xiaomi released a new version of their Mi Notebook Air 13.3 and has upgraded it to feature a fingerprint sensor, along with Kaby Lake processors and other internal upgrades.

The Chinese-owned electronics company based in Beijing recently released a new upgraded version of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3. The 13.3 model first came out in August last year, which battled with Apple's iPad Air in the market.

But Xiaomi has upgraded the Mi Notebook Air 13.3 to feature a fingerprint sensor and many more, Gizmo China reported.

Aside from the Mi Notebook Air's recent new features of a 4G LTE modem and a seventh-gen Intel Core M3 processor, the device has advanced to a stronger seventh-gen Intel Core i7 central processing unit that will bring a 10 percent increase in performance.

The Mi Notebook Air will also have a fingerprint recognition technology for security purposes, although specific details of this upgrade, other than that its placement will be on the upper right corner of the trackpad, has yet to be released.

The device will have a 8 GB DDR4 memory with a 128GB/256GB PCIe SSD hard drive to support the Mi Notebook Air's features. It will also have an NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics card of up to 2 GB GDDR5 memory and AKG speakers for a superior sound system.

Geeky Gadgets also confirmed that the new Mi Notebook will sport Windows 10 that will feature the popular Start Menu from Windows 7, enhanced with an Edge Web browser that allows users to bookmark pages on the screen.

The upgraded Mi Notebook will have a 13.3 inch FHD IPS screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution that will enhance the user's experience in watching movies and videos online.

Unfortunately, the Mi Notebook will only have a 1.0 MP camera for users to utilize when taking photos or conduct video calls with their friends and family.