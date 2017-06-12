Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3 Specs, Release Date: Company Working on Refresh With Improved Hardware

Xiaomi continues its bid to enter the computing scene with an upgraded version of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air, whose specifications and features were recently leaked.

(Photo: Xiaomi)The current Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air.

The 13.3-inch variant of the laptop will get some major hardware boost, according to My Drivers. The device will be equipped with Kaby Lake, the seventh-generation processor from Intel.

The upgrade comes in the form of a Core i5-7200U processor with a maximum clockspeed of 3.1GHz, which should make the new Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air much faster than the current model, which has the last-generation Skylake Core-i5 processor.

Xiaomi also replaced the GTX 940MX graphics processing unit (GPU) with a GeForce MX150, which, as GSM Arena notes, makes use of the Pascal architecture offering three times the power than the video card on the current iteration of the laptop.

The random-access memory (RAM) stays at 8 GB with the same 128 GB and 256 GB of solid state storage configurations. The upgraded Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air is also still packing a four-cell battery with Type-C fast-charge support that should juice it up to 50 percent in just half an hour.

Other specifications include Bluetooth 4.0, one USB-C port running 5 GB per second) and a couple of Type A USB 3.0 with 2.5 GB per second performance — all this plus a full-sized HDMI.

It looks like Xiaomi only made sure to update the insides of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air, which means that there will be no changes in how to it looks.

The long-rumored ultralight magnesium-lithium chassis, which has been hinted at by some industry sources, is not expected to show up in this refresh and is said to be being saved for the full-on sequel of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air.

There is no word yet on when this new and improved Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air is coming, but media outlets believe it will be sooner rather than later.