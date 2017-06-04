Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals Design, Hardware

It has only been six months since the Xiaomi Redmi 4 was first launched, but there are already talks of a new iteration aptly called the Xiaomi Redmi 5.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)Attendants are silhouetted in front of Xiaomi's logo at a venue for the launch ceremony of Xiaomi's new smart phone Mi Max in Beijing, May 10, 2016.

Live images of the device recently found their way online care of MobileXpose. The photos show a bit of the handset's design as well as some of its specifications.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5, per the leak, is powered by an ARM processor clocked at 2 GHz. The images also show that it comes with a polycarbonate build. The device also sports an LED flash on the front.

The details presented in this leak contradict what was revealed on the previous Chinese certification agency TENAA, in which the device popped up on its website.

The images of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 from the listing show a different design from the one on the new leaks. The device on TENAA donned a full-metal body.

Per the listing, the processor is clocked lower at 1.4 GHz, which is different from the one shown in the newer leak. The handset also shows a fingerprint sensor on the back. The images in the new leak do not appear to have that as well.

With all that said, readers are advised to take both leaks with a pinch of salt. Either way, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 is expected to be a budget phone with decent specs and build.

The TENAA listing gave more information on the specs though. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 will apparently come with a 5.5-inch high definition (HD) display.

It will reportedly come with 3 GB of random access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128 GB with a microSD card.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 will also have the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow preinstalled with the star of the show being the massive 4,000 mAh battery.

As for the release date, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 is expected to be out and about this fall so more information should arrive in the months to come.