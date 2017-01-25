Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Receives Android Nougat-based MIUI 8 Global Beta ROM 7.1.19

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new update has been released for Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 and it introduces the Android Nougat-based MIUI 8 global beta ROM 7.1.19.

Specifically, the new operating system update is now available for the Qualcomm-based variants of the device, according to a recent post on C.Mi.com.

Device owners are also cautioned that the recently rolled out update may still have some issues, so they may want to back up their phones before downloading it.

Moving on now to what users can expect from this update, there are some additional features that may help improve the functionality of their chosen devices.

In a separate post on C.Mi.com, OS developers talked about some of the notable features that they will be able to use once the MIUI 8 is installed on their devices.

One of these is the Quick Ball, a feature that developers have described as a "tough assistant." Quick Ball is designed to help provide device owners easier access to their frequently deployed apps, which should prove to be very useful.

Apart from the addition of Quick Ball, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 owners can also look forward to receiving new customization options for their smartphones.

Device owners will be given access to new color options they can use to customize the looks of their devices. A video editing tool will also be made available to those who want to create something special that they can send to their loved ones.

MIUI 8 will also bring changes to the notification panel, altering its look significantly.

The feature known as Second Space is also included in MIUI 8, and this allows device owners to create a new interface that only they can access or may serve as the one other people see whenever the smartphone is borrowed.

More news about the other additions coming to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 should be made available soon.