Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals What Users Will Get Out of CNY 999 Handset

The makings and the design of the budget-friendly Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A have been revealed in a brand-new leak.

To no one's surprise, the affordable version of the yet to be confirmed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will have less than stellar specs than the standard version so as to be in line with the price cut.

According to Slash Leaks, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 16 GB of storage.

It goes without saying that its performance will not be on par with that of the standard model, which is said to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or 660 chipset under the hood with higher configurations: 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage and 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB storage.

Another downgrade to accommodate the price markdown in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A was made in the imaging department. The primary camera will have 13 MP while the front has 5 MP as opposed to the regular version's 16 MP and 13 MP combo.

Also taking a hit is the battery. The A-variant will house a 3,080 mAh battery, which is not expected to last as long as the standard's 3,790 mAh.

However, with the rumored 5.5-inch display of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A only at a high-definition (HD) resolution or 720 pixels, the subpar processor will not consume as much juice as it would with a full HD display so the battery life may still last a while.

With regard to the leaked image, which shows the budget handset from all angles, a fingerprint sensor is nowhere to be seen while a USB 3.0 can be seen flanked with speakers on the bottom of the device.

With all those downgrades in consideration, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A will reportedly only be priced at CNY 1,000 when it hits the stores on Aug. 21.