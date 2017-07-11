Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Specs, Release Date: New Leak Hints Device Ready for Unveiling, Features Detailed

(Photo: Mi.com) The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is coming sooner, according to the latest reports about the upcoming midranger from the Chinese company.

A leaked image shows what looks like red retail boxes for the unannounced device. A big Note 5A text can be seen on the left side of the box with the Xiaomi logo at the top right corner.

This is believed to be an indication that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is ready to hit the stores soon, which means the official unveiling is not far away.

Last year's iteration were released November so the expected launch for the next-generation Redmi Note is expected to arrive the same month this year.

The source also provided details on the specifications. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, which matches the information revealed in a recent massive leak involving the device.

The device will also allegedly come with a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display surrounded with slimmer bezels for a sleeker look. Android Headlines also expects a metal build.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A will also apparently come with 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage. On the imaging side of things, the device is rumored to sport a 13 MP camera on the back.

The battery will reportedly be a 3,790 mAh battery pack and will support Quick Charge 3.0 so users can fully juice up the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A within an hour.

The Redmi Note 5A is a downscaled version of the regular Redmi Note 5, which will get beefier specs like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Redmi Note 5 will also apparently boast a Sony Exmor 16-megapixel rear-facing camera with 4K video support and improved low-light performance. A 13 MP snapper using the same Sony sensor can be found on the front. Both will have an f/2.0 aperture.