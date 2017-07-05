Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Release Date: Device Not Scrapped, Rumored Xiaomi X1 a New Device After All

(Photo: Xiaomi) The Xiaomi Redmi Pro.

There is a new rumor going around that the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 was ditched for a device called the Xiaomi X1. However, this is not expected to pan out after all.

According to GSM Arena, the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 and the Xiaomi X1 actually two different devices so fans of the Redmi Pro series have nothing to worry about.

The site says that while the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will still see the light of day, the Chinese tech company is also introducing a new smartphone called the Xiaomi X1.

It will reportedly come in two versions with four different memory configurations. One will reportedly come with a more modern, nearly bezel-free display and the other has a standard panel.

Both Xiaomi X1 models will apparently be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor, the latest midrange chipset from Qualcomm, and will sport a 5.5-inch display with a 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution.

The Xiaomi X1 will also purportedly come with 4 GB and 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with 64 GB and 128 GB of storage to boot.

The imaging department will include a dual camera arrangement on the back consisting of either Sony IMX362 sensors or IMX386 sensors.

A fingerprint sensor will be found beneath Xiaomi X1's pair of cameras as seen in a leaked image of a case reportedly made for the device.

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 6, which is the company's latest flagship competing with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC U11, the Xiaomi X1 will keep the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The pricing for the Xiaomi X1 will reportedly start at CNY 1,999, which translates to around $294. It can go as high as CNY 2,799 or $412, which will include a bezel-less display, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.